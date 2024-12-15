Chair of Crowell & Moring Executive Committee; Partner

Chahira Solh, chair of Crowell & Moring’s executive committee and partner in the antitrust group, is a leading antitrust attorney known for securing significant financial recoveries for Fortune 500 clients. The first diverse female partner to chair the firm’s executive committee, she supports diversity and mentorship, earning the “Excellence in Sponsorship” award for advancing high-potential women and diverse attorneys. Active in the firm’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, Solh also participates in key industry groups such as the LCLD and serves on the board of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers-Orange County Chapter. Her pro bono work includes immigration cases with the Public Law Center. Recent high-profile cases include defending clients in antitrust class actions involving “no-poach” agreements and complex litigation, such as representing Compass Real Estate and Geisinger Health in ongoing, high-stakes legal battles.