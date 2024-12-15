Stylist | Stone Windsor

Charlene Roxborough, a renowned stylist born in Jamaica, began her fashion journey inspired by her mother’s love for self-expression through clothing. Her upbringing infused with vibrant culture and natural aesthetics shaped her signature style - an artful mix of neutrals and color. Moving from Chicago to Los Angeles in her twenties, Roxborough’s intuitive fashion sense led to her first music video styling gig, opening opportunities to work with photographers and style stars such as Eva Longoria and John Legend. Her work has graced the Oscars, Golden Globes and Cannes, featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair. Roxborough launched Stone Windsor, a childrenswear collection focused on quality, modular essentials designed for creativity and ease, reflecting her belief in fashion as a narrative art form that celebrates simplicity, play and limitless expression.