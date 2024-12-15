Co-Founder | Benny Boy Brewing

Chelsey Rosetter transitioned from PR and marketing roles at Center Theatre Group and the Sundance Film Festival to co-founding Benny Boy Brewing in Los Angeles. Inspired by a 2015 trip to Belgium, she and her partner, Benny Farber, dedicated seven years to perfecting beer and cider production using Old World methods. Benny Boy, which opened in 2022, features L.A.’s only Tank Bar, a brewery, cider house and outdoor beer garden. Rosetter supports women entrepreneurs through initiatives like Female Founders Night and supports diversity in a male-dominated industry. Recognized by Imbibe Magazine and Sunset’s Travel Awards, she was selected for the James Beard Foundation’s 2024 Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program, reflecting her impact on L.A.’s craft beverage scene.