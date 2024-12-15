President | A Place to Turn, Marriage and Family Counseling, a Professional Corporation

Cheri Lyn McDonald is the president of A Place to Turn, Marriage and Family Counseling, a Professional Corporation. A highly respected therapist with expertise in trauma healing, she created the Holistic Integral Therapy (HIT) method, integrating mind, body and spirit in treatment. Her method effectively addresses complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD), anxiety, depression and family conflicts through diverse techniques like EMDR, hypnotherapy and ketamine-assisted therapy. McDonald actively mentors her team, promotes mental health in her community and remains committed to holistic healing, contributing positively to the lives of her clients. Over the last two years, she expanded her practice to offer wellness modalities such as Healing Trauma Yoga and Reiki. McDonald champions diversity and inclusion, fostering a women-owned, women-run business that embraces various backgrounds.

