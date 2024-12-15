Senior Counsel | Harvest LLP

Cheryl Nieman Brechlin, senior counsel at Harvest LLP, brings extensive experience in real estate and corporate transactions, specializing in high-stakes commercial leasing, acquisitions and financing. Her background as a former litigator provides her with a strategic advantage in negotiations, enabling her to foresee potential legal issues and navigate complex deals effectively. Since joining Harvest as one of the first team members, Brechlin has shaped the firm’s culture, including co-developing its parental leave policy and leading the HR & Retention Committee. Her notable successes include representing major REITs in lease agreements and securing financing for institutional-grade investments. Recognized by Best Lawyers and the San Diego Business Journal, she is a respected authority in California’s real estate legal sector.