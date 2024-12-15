Christianne F. Kerns

Managing Partner | Hahn & Hahn LLP

Christianne (Chris) Kerns is the managing partner and chair of the executive committee at Hahn & Hahn LLP, the firm’s first female in this role. She has led the firm to become one of California’s largest law firms certified as a majority women-owned business enterprise. Kerns oversees strategic planning, talent management, finance and operations while maintaining an active legal practice advising corporate boards and executives on governance, capital strategies, M&A and complex transactions. She serves on the board of trustees of SunAmerica Asset Management and has over two decades of service on nonprofit boards. Kerns is a champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, fostering a culture of excellence and representation.

