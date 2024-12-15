Regional Director - Greater LA Region | Campos EPC

Real Estate/Construction

Christien Lindblöm, an engineer and advocate for women in STEM, holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from UC Merced and an M.Eng. from San Jose State University, along with a PMP certification. The first in her family to graduate

college, she made history as UC Merced’s only female engineering graduate in 2011. With 13 years of engineering and project management experience, Lindblöm has reached director level in a male-dominated industry. She has driven innovations in the energy sector, saving tens of millions of dollars and advocating for workplace safety and equality. Passionate about community service, she supports STEM education and mentors through collaborations with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and SHPE. At Campos EPC, Lindblöm developed a regional community outreach plan and promoted leadership opportunities for women.

