Chief Operating Officer

Bloomreach

Technology & Software

Christina Augustine, COO of Bloomreach, leads efforts to empower customers with the tools needed to thrive in competitive markets. During her 13 years with the company, she built Bloomreach’s Discovery product line and scaled it to serve hundreds of retailers and brands. Before joining Bloomreach, Augustine spent seven years at Bain & Co., focusing on technology and retail strategies. An experienced computer programmer, she has led e-commerce teams at Hewlett-Packard and Walmart. She is recognized as a top leader in SaaS and is committed to creating leadership opportunities for women in tech. Augustine also serves on the advisory board of CSM Practice and volunteers with local nonprofits in Palo Alto.