(@ELAINE LEE)

Senior Vice President | Kennedy Wilson Property Services

Real Estate/Construction

Christine Deschaine is senior vice president at Kennedy Wilson Property Services with over 30 years in commercial real estate. She specializes in retail brokerage with a focus on urban redevelopment, serving as an advisor to institutional and private owners, tenants and developers. In the last 24 months, Deschaine completed over 193,000 square feet of transactions valued at $42 million and is the exclusive agent for 210,000 square feet across Greater Los Angeles. Actively involved in the resurgence of key districts like downtown, her familiarity with city planning allows her to secure successful tenant mixes. She also serves as a board member of the Downtown Burbank Partnership. Beyond her professional work, Deschaine is the founder and executive director of Bringing Hope to the Family USA, supporting communities in Uganda.