Senior Vice President of Programming and Booking | Hollywood Park

Christy Castillo Butcher is the senior vice president of programming and booking at Hollywood Park, bringing over 30 years of experience in live entertainment. She plays a pivotal role in securing a diverse lineup of events across the 298-acre sports and entertainment destination, which includes SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater. Under her leadership, SoFi Stadium was ranked the No. 1 stadium globally by Billboard in 2023. Castillo Butcher also oversees programming at YouTube Theater, which has been nominated for Theater of the Year by Pollstar Magazine. An advocate for diversity and mentorship, she leads the Women of Hollywood Park Employee Resource Group and serves on the boards of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission.