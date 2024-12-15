Chief Executive Officer

Cindy Ambuehl Group at Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California

Cindy Ambuehl, CEO of the Cindy Ambuehl Group at Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, is one of L.A.’s top luxury real estate professionals. Leveraging her two decades in the entertainment industry, she excels in negotiation and client relations, consistently ranking as a top producer in the competitive L.A. market. In 2024, she achieved $189 million in sales, with $51 million in escrow. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and The Hollywood Reporter, Ambuehl has repeatedly earned spots on Real Trends’ The Thousand. A resident of Santa Monica, she is actively involved in charitable organizations like Giveback Homes and P.S. Arts. Her partnership with Christie’s continues to elevate her success in the luxury real estate market.