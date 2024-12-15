Codie Oliver

Founder & Chief Creative Officer | Black Love

Codie Elaine Oliver, founder and chief creative officer of Black Love, celebrates the diversity of Black experiences through storytelling across film, podcasts and live events. Her docuseries, also called Black Love, which was nominated for five NAACP Image Awards, became the highest-rated unscripted series on OWN. Expanding the platform, Oliver launched a podcast network and a free streaming channel on Amazon Freevee, making Black Love’s content widely accessible. Her work extends beyond media, with events like the Black Love Summit fostering community connections. Alongside her husband, she co-founded Confluential Films, producing critically acclaimed documentaries. Oliver’s dedication to authentic storytelling has made Black Love a cultural cornerstone, amplifying Black voices and promoting unity within the community.