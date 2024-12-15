Managing Partner | HR&A Advisors

Connie Chung is the managing partner of HR&A Advisors’ Los Angeles office, bringing an interdisciplinary approach to urban development, funding strategies and public-private partnerships. She helps vulnerable communities adapt to climate change and is recognized for leading programming and governance strategies for major park projects like the Atlanta BeltLine and Seattle Waterfront. Chung works with municipal and nonprofit clients to develop funding strategies for green infrastructure and urban forestry. At HR&A, she co-founded the Women’s Employee Resource Group and sponsors the firm’s AAPI Employee Resource Group, mentoring future industry leaders. Previously, she was director of planning at the Alliance for Downtown New York, managing district-wide planning efforts. In July 2024, Chung will join the board of the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, developing parks in underserved communities.