Senior Financial Advisor and Associate Vice President, Investments | García Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Connie Rodriguez-García exemplifies the rise of Latino entrepreneurs in the U.S., reflecting trends highlighted by Census and Stanford data showing significant growth in Latino-owned businesses. As a Latina leader, she has been pivotal in doubling revenues and managing $350 million in assets at García Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors. Overcoming early challenges, Rodriguez- García earned a business degree and CFP credentials, progressing from assistant roles to financial advisor positions. Committed to empowering underrepresented women and promoting financial literacy, she founded programs like the Women in Investing Seminar and a young adult financial literacy initiative. Her mentorship has led to participants’ significant financial success, including homeownership. Through Sparking Success for Women, Rodriguez-García supports female entrepreneurs, reinforcing her dedication to clarity, integrity and community-driven financial empowerment.