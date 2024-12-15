Chief Marketing Officer

Courtney Ettus, chief marketing officer at Crexi, is an industry leader known for her transformative approach to marketing strategy and brand growth. With over 25 years of experience, she has played a pivotal role in positioning Crexi as a leading platform in commercial real estate, overseeing customer acquisition and demand generation. Ettus previously served as CMO at Greenfly and led high-impact campaigns for global brands, including Visa, Beats by Dre and Bank of America. She has been recognized by GlobeSt as a Marketing Influencer and an Elite Woman of Influence in CRE. Dedicated to her community, Ettus serves on the board of Blue Roof Arts, supporting underprivileged female artists and volunteers at her children’s school and contributing to fundraisers and events.

