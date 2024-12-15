Cyndie Chang

(Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Managing Partner, Los Angeles | Duane Morris LLP

Cyndie M. Chang is the managing partner of Duane Morris LLP’s Los Angeles office. A dynamic leader with a passion for diversity, women’s initiatives and community service, she has extensive experience in complex litigation, representing public and private businesses, including Fortune 500 companies. Chang serves on the boards of Loyola Law School and the Committee of 100, advocating for Asian American rights and diversity in the legal profession. She previously served on the board of the National Association of Women Lawyers and as president of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association. A graduate of Loyola Law School and Johns Hopkins University, Chang is frequently called upon to speak on diversity and inclusion in the legal profession.