Partner | LTL Attorneys

Cynthia Y. Sun, partner at LTL Attorneys, is a seasoned litigator with 17 years of experience in consumer protection, general liability, personal injury, product liability and consumer fraud. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she has been actively involved in the local Asian American and legal communities throughout her life. At LTL, Sun’s consumer warranty expertise is instrumental in managing litigation and preparing cases for trial, often acting as lead counsel for automaker defense. Beyond her legal practice, she serves on the board of governors for the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association, mentors young attorneys and advocates for diversity in the legal profession. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and UCLA’s Chancellor’s Society, Sun is a respected leader in both her profession and community.