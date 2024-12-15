Shareholder & Chief Diversity Officer

Buchalter, APC

Damaris L. Medina, shareholder and chief diversity officer at Buchalter, APC, co-leads the health care & life sciences practice, representing clients in complex litigation and high-stakes reimbursement cases. Known for her success in recovering millions for healthcare providers, she also advises on managed care, compliance and government payor audits, defending providers in federal False Claims Act cases. Recognized as one of the “Most Influential Women Attorneys” and a “California Lawyer of the Year,” Medina’s achievements span both healthcare and commercial litigation. In addition to her litigation success, she champions diversity initiatives within Buchalter, promoting inclusive opportunities and equitable practices. She remains committed to advancing healthcare law and diversity in the profession.

