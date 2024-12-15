General Counsel Partner | Engineering and Science, Inc.

Dana Clausen is the general counsel at Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. With over 20 years of legal experience, she leads a legal team overseeing claims management, litigation, insurance, contracts and risk management. Since joining Partner ESI in 2018, Clausen has navigated complex legal challenges, delivering positive outcomes and significant financial savings, with no claims exceeding the insurance deductible. Previously, she was a litigator at firms like White O’Connor Fink & Brenner, LLP and MRLG, LLP, earning recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star. Committed to community service, she volunteers as a Girl Scout troop leader and supports the Girls Academic Leadership Academy. Clausen has also provided pro bono legal services through Bet Tzedek House of Justice, earning the Wiley Manuel Award from the California State Bar.