Founder | Morale Matters

Danielle Roy founded Morale Matters to support the growth of small- and mid-size businesses. Previously, she was part of the executive team managing talent development for over 4,000 employees at a top Forbes-ranked private company. With eight professional certifications, Roy serves on California’s EDD Employer Advisory Council and volunteers as a board member, having founded the Mentor Program at the Family Rescue Center. In 2024, she moderated panels for women’s empowerment and leadership at the Boys & Girls Club and Bar & Restaurant Expo. She is also an advocate for veterans, sharing the stage with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass on Memorial Day. A speaker, guest lecturer and monthly writer on leadership, Roy’s podcast “Valley Biz Buzz” has been a top-rated business podcast in L.A. since 2023.