Chief Executive Officer | The Lending Corporation

LLC Danijella Dragas is the chief executive officer of The Lending Corporation LLC and has a distinguished career spanning over 36 years in residential and commercial lending, construction finance, fintech and blockchain. Born and raised in Oxford, England, she earned a B.S. in economics and international trade and banking from the University of London. Dragas worked for 18 years at Bear Stearns Investment Banking, specializing in asset management and capital markets. She was part of the original team that introduced Bear Stearns mortgages to the residential wholesale market. Outside of The Lending Corporation, she is also the managing director of Global Soccer Pro’s U.S. division, a founding board member of Football For Peace and a U.S. Senator at the World Angel Investment Forum.

