Debbie Birndorf-Zeiler is a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright U.S. LLP, bringing over 30 years of experience in employment law. She began her career in Chicago before returning to Los Angeles, where she founded and led Birndorf Law Offices for over two decades, representing employers in employment counseling and litigation. Birndorf- Zeiler specializes in defending employers against harassment, discrimination, wage claims, class actions and more. An active leader in the legal community, she serves on the executive committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Labor and Employment Section and frequently speaks at conferences. Some of Birndorf-Zeiler’s accolades include being named a Thomson Reuters Super Lawyer (2013-2024) and one of the Top 100 Lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal.