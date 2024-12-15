SVP, Client & Community Relations | PNC Bank

Debbie Marshall, senior vice president of client community relations for PNC Bank in Greater Los Angeles, has over 20 years of expertise in strategy, marketing and corporate philanthropy. Since joining PNC two years ago, she has led the market strategy, contributing to triple-digit year-over-year growth. Under Marshall’s leadership, PNC has allocated over $2 million toward community investments in economic development and early childhood education. She also launched the “PNC C-Speak” podcast, spotlighting local business leaders. A certified Women’s Business Advocate and mentor, she has advanced PNC’s Growing Forward Mentorship program, enhancing inclusive leadership and career development. Marshall’s efforts include establishing a partnership with Angel City Football Club and supporting its Player 22 Small Business Grants Program, promoting gender equity in sports.

