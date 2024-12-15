Founder & CEO | Arts & Learning Conservatory

Debora Wondercheck, founder and CEO of the Arts & Learning Conservatory (ALC), turned her early experiences with the healing power of the arts into a mission to provide equitable arts education. Since founding ALC in 2004, she has grown the organization from a small summer camp to a program serving nearly 3,800 students annually across Southern California. A champion for inclusivity and cultural representation, Wondercheck has produced significant performances like “Gospel Voices of OC,” celebrating African American heritage. Her contributions were recognized with honors including Costa Mesa’s Woman of the Year and her appointment as arts commissioner. In 2023, she facilitated the construction of a new community theater space, expanding access to the arts.