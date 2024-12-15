(Corporate Communications)

Chief Human Resource and Diversity Officer | Cubic

Deborah Cegielski is the chief human resource and diversity officer at Cubic, where she has been leading global people and culture functions since March 2022. Her responsibilities include overseeing talent acquisition, talent management, total rewards, HR systems, corporate communications, public relations and global business services. Additionally, she spearheads the company’s diversity and inclusion strategy. At Cubic, Cegielski was instrumental in driving cultural transformation as the company transitioned from public to private ownership in 2021, particularly in revamping organizational competencies and behaviors. Through initiatives like podcasts, training and “Talent Talks,” she has redefined the company’s North Star and implemented structures for long-term employee development, including an overhaul of annual performance reviews to align with Cubic’s five corporate pillars.