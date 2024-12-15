(Amy Tierney/Amy Tierney/Thrive Images)

Chief Executive Officer

Step Up

Delores Druilhet Morton is CEO of Step Up, a nonprofit dedicated to guiding girls and those who identify with girlhood toward success. Under her leadership, Step Up offers free mentorship programs for high school girls and young women aged 18-29, expanding its impact across eight national markets. Morton has navigated the organization through pandemic challenges and introduced a five-year strategic vision. Prior to joining Step Up in 2019, she held senior roles at City Year and Points of Light, designing programs that mobilized thousands of volunteers. Honored by President Barack Obama as a 2012 Champion of Change, Morton continues to create opportunities that empower young women and drive social impact.

