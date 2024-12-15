Chief Brand Officer & Creative Director | WHY Brands

Diana “DB” Barnes is the chief brand officer and creative director at WHY Brands, overseeing global brand partnerships and managing public relations, social media and brand design teams worldwide. With over 25 years of experience, she has transformed underperforming creative teams into award-winning global brand departments. Named among the Top 20 CMOs by Fast Company, Barnes previously joined Munchkin in 2014, transforming it into a purpose-driven brand with over 120 international design awards and a spot on Fortune’s Most Innovative Companies list. In 2023, she co-founded Curio Homegoods and established RD8, an R&D center focused on sustainability and maternal health. Her career includes leadership roles at Dell, Sony and EMI, working on brands like PIMCO, Cadillac and PBS.

