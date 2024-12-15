(SONIA TAPIA)

President | Multicultural Business Alliance

As president of the Multicultural Business Alliance, Diana Ordaz Cherrington is a visionary leader dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the corporate world. Under her leadership, the alliance has grown significantly, drawing support from top-tier companies and industry leaders committed to creating opportunities for multicultural professionals. Cherrington spearheads impactful initiatives, including mentorship programs, educational workshops and networking events, which provide essential resources for underrepresented entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to excel in their fields. She collaborates closely with policymakers and corporate leaders to address systemic barriers and promote inclusive practices within member organizations. Cherrington regularly speaks at national conferences, inspiring audiences to embrace diversity as a driver of innovation and business success.