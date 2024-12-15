Co-CEO

C-Sweet

Dianne Gubin is the co-CEO of CSweet, a national network for women executives, fostering business development and career growth across leadership roles. As a seasoned professional in executive search and staffing with Amplify Professional Services, she has over two decades of experience serving Fortune 1000 and high-growth companies, specializing in IT staffing and executive placements. Through Capital InVentures, Gubin provides investment banking services, working closely with private equity, venture capital and family offices. With active FINRA licenses (79, 7, 63), she offers expertise in financing and M&A advisory. A certified board candidate, Gubin is also an expert witness on compensation, technology hiring and women’s issues in business, amplifying her impact within the executive and finance communities.

