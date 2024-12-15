Managing Director & National Head Of Community And Businesses Development | Jpmorgan Chase

Diedra Porché is a managing director and national head of community and business development at JPMorgan Chase, where she leads strategic growth initiatives for community banking across a network of 300 community branches. With 30 years at Chase, she has held numerous senior roles across consumer, business and commercial banking, including leading teams in the Western Region. Porché’s focus on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion has made her an impactful leader, especially as DE&I executive lead for the Los Angeles market. Known for her deep community involvement, she serves on the American Bankers Association Foundation Board and leads initiatives through JPMorgan’s Advancing Black Pathways. Porché’s community engagement and industry contributions have garnered her recognition on lists such as the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women of Influence in Finance.