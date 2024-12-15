(Jay Watson/photo: Jay Watson)

Chief People Officer

SentinelOne

Divya Ghatak is the chief people officer at SentinelOne, responsible for transforming the company’s global community and fostering a values-driven culture during hypergrowth. Since joining in 2019, she has grown the team from 350 to over 2,700 employees worldwide, expanding into 30-plus countries. Ghatak led the creation of company core values and implemented initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion, increasing women in senior leadership to 34.7%. She oversaw the launch of the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and employee-led inclusion networks. Recognized by Silicon Valley Business Journal as a Woman of Influence, Ghatak serves on the board of Samba TV. Prior to SentinelOne, she held global HR leadership roles at Nevro and GoodData.

