Donna Deutchman

CEO & President | Homes 4 Families

Donna E. Deutchman is CEO and president of Homes 4 Families, an organization known for its Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods® model, which empowers veterans and families through affordable homeownership and holistic services. With over 30 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, she has pioneered public-private partnerships, fundraising strategies and advocacy efforts. Under Deutchman’s leadership, the Enriched Neighborhood® model was adopted by the California Department of Veterans Affairs. She also serves on the V.A.’s Veterans Community Oversight and Engagement Board and the executive board of the Building Industry Association. Previously, she led Habitat for Humanity’s San Fernando Chapter to international recognition and worked at the Leeza Gibbons Memory Foundation and ONEgeneration. Deutchman has been honored for her contributions to affordable housing and veterans’ services.