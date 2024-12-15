CEO & Managing Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Donna L. Wilson, CEO and managing partner of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a transformative leader reshaping the professional services landscape. As one of the few LGBTQIA+ women leading an Am Law 200 firm, she has propelled Manatt to unprecedented growth since becoming CEO in 2019. Her forward-thinking approach integrates legal services with business consulting, allowing the firm to address client needs holistically. Wilson restructured Manatt into industry-focused groups, driving steady growth and record revenue, surpassing $400 million in 2023. Her commitment to inclusivity has established Manatt as a destination for top talent, promoting a culture where employees bring their authentic selves to work. Under her leadership, she earned Mansfield Certification and the Women in Law Empowerment Forum Gold Standard Certification.