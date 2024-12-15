Doreen Olson

Founding Partner | Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Doreen Marie Olson, co-founder of Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP, brings over 30 years of family law expertise, handling high-conflict divorce and custody cases with unwavering dedication. Recognized as a certified specialist in family law, she has achieved successful outcomes for hundreds of clients, establishing her firm as a leading name in high-asset family law. Known for her tenacity and mentorship, Olson actively supports associates and partners within the firm, fostering a culture of legal excellence. Her community involvement includes supporting organizations like The Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law and PATH, which aid low-income families and the homeless. With accolades from Lawdragon and Super Lawyers, Olson’s legacy in family law continues to impact clients and inspire the legal community alike.