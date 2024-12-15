Founder | Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics

Consumer Goods & Retail

Dr. Barbara Sturm, founder of Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics, is a globally renowned German aesthetics expert and anti-inflammatory pioneer with a background in orthopedic research. The work she had conducted while studying sports and medicine at Heinrich Heine University inspired her to translate anti-inflammatory science into skincare, leading her to create the MCX treatment (widely known as the ‘Blood Facial’) and the plasma-based ‘MC1’ cream, which uses the body’s own proteins for skin healing. In 2014, Dr. Sturm launched her anti-inflammatory skincare line, Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics, now recognized worldwide for its science-based, cruelty-free products free of synthetic fragrances and harsh preservatives. Today, her seven global spas offer high-performance treatments and education, reflecting her philosophy: “Heal and repair, not attack and repair.”