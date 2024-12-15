Dean, College Of Business Administration | Loyola Marymount University

Education/Nonprofit/Government

Dr. Dayle M. Smith, Ph.D., is the dean of Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration (CBA), focusing on business as a force for good, entrepreneurial agility and global inclusivity. Under her leadership, CBA became a UN PRME signatory and launched interdisciplinary initiatives. She earned her Ph.D. in organizational communication from USC and presides over the International Association of Jesuit Business Schools. Dr. Smith serves on influential boards, including GRLI and Beta Gamma Sigma. Since joining LMU in 2018, she has led strategic growth, launching a Doctor of Business Administration and a joint master’s program with the School of Film & Television. A champion of women leaders, she co-founded Lexingford Publishing and led initiatives fostering diversity. Named a Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Smith helped shape Hong Kong’s education system.