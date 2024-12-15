(Hand-out/eSalon)

Chief Executive Officer | eSalon

Dr. Greta Rose, with 11 years of global leadership at Henkel and eSalon, most recently served as eSalon’s COO. She led production, R&D, customer experience and international expansion, including opening a new production facility in Germany to meet demand and expedite shipping. Renowned for growth strategies, Dr. Rose led eSalon’s retail expansion and enhanced company culture. Her career began at Boston Consulting Group, focusing on CPG projects. At Henkel, she was VP of business strategy & integration, driving digital marketing, sales and company integration. She holds an M.B.A. from WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management and a Ph.D. from RWTH Aachen University. Recently, Dr. Rose oversaw the launch of eSalon Custom Hair Care and expanded international sales.