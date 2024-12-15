Founder & Executive Director | Jazz Hands for Autism

Dr. Ifunanya Nweke, Ed.D. is the founder and executive director of Jazz Hands for Autism, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering autistic musicians through performance, training and employment opportunities. Over the past decade, Jazz Hands has supported hundreds of neurodivergent artists, with programs like the Concert Series and Musician’s Academy providing platforms for talent development. The Jazz Hands Work Placement Program further supports autistic musicians by connecting them with job opportunities in performance and teaching. Under Dr. Nweke’s leadership, Jazz Hands has created a nurturing space where autistic individuals can pursue careers in music. Her vision for inclusivity and representation has led to substantial achievements, including over $40,000 in gig income for musicians.