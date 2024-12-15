Honoree: Healthcare/Lifesciences

President and Chair, Prime Healthcare Foundation & Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare

Dr. Kavitha Bhatia is president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity dedicated to improving healthcare through its hospitals and educational and charitable initiatives. She also serves as chief medical officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system with 44 hospitals in 14 states. Fourteen of Prime Healthcare’s 44 hospitals are not-for-profit members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation that deliver quality healthcare, philanthropy and service to communities. The Prime Healthcare Foundation has more than $1.8 billion in assets, and combined with Prime Healthcare, has provided more than $13.7 billion in charity care, sponsoring local and global initiatives to forward its mission of improving the lives of others through healthcare and education. To date, the Prime Healthcare Foundation has contributed $80 million to establish the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM). Dr. Bhatia serves as founding vice chair of the board of trustees at CUSM as well as associate professor of medical education in the CUSM School of Medicine.

As Prime’s lead strategist, Dr. Bhatia develops and implements initiatives that advance the mission and long-term success of Prime Healthcare. She works with corporate and hospital leaders to align goals, prioritize system-wide value creation and implement strategic initiatives to ensure Prime’s growth, health equity and continued operational and clinical success.

Dr. Bhatia is a pediatrician and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She also serves on the board of directors of the California Hospital Association and is a member of the American Medical Women’s Association, the American Medical Association, the Los Angeles County Medical Association, the UCLA Medical Alumni Association, the Los Angeles Pediatric Society and Chief.

