SVP, Science & Innovation

Ritual

Consumer Goods & Retail

Dr. Mastaneh Sharafi, Ph.D, RD, is a leader in nutritional sciences with a focus on evidence-based innovation and clinical validation. Educated at Penn State and the University of Connecticut, her work emphasizes rigorous scientific validation through human clinical trials, setting a high standard in the dietary supplement industry. Dr. Sharafi has authored over 30 scientific publications and leads the development and patenting of new health products. Born in Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, her early experiences inspired a lifelong commitment to nutrition. She supports community nutrition initiatives and has spoken at panels like GirlsinTechLA. Dr. Sharafi leads the Women of Color Colleague Resource Group and advocates for female athletes as an expert for Voice in Sport.