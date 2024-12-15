President & CEO | United Way Of Greater Los Angeles

Education/Nonprofit/Government

Elise Buik made history in 2005 as the first female president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles (UWGLA). Under her leadership, UWGLA transformed from a traditional fundraising entity into a community impact organization focused on ending poverty in Los Angeles County. She launched the “Creating Pathways Out of Poverty” initiative, targeting homelessness, educational equity and economic mobility. Buik spearheaded significant measures like Measure H and Proposition HHH, generating $4 billion for homeless housing and services. She also launched the Affordable Housing Initiative, raising over $170 million to create nearly 1,000 housing units. Recognized as Nonprofit CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, she continues to champion racial justice and equity to build a more inclusive L.A.