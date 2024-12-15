(LIZ BARLAK PHOTOGRAPHY)

Executive Director

Designated Exceptional Services for Independence

For over 20 years, Elizabeth Jinzo has dedicated herself to empowering people with disabilities to lead independent lives. As executive director of Designated Exceptional Services for Independence (D.E.S.I.), which she founded in 2008, she leads a team providing personalized support to clients in underserved communities. Motivated by her daughter Desirae’s journey with autism, Jinzo obtained a degree in child development and worked as a teacher and a social worker. Her organization serves over 65 families, focusing on life-long learning and community integration. Recognized by numerous officials and organizations, including being named Woman of the Year by California State Senator Ed Hernandez, she continues to advocate for equity and accessibility, making significant contributions to the disability community.

