(Roybi Robot)

Founder & CEO | ROYBI INC.

Elnaz Sarraf, an accomplished entrepreneur and CEO, founded ROYBI® Robot, an AI-powered educational toy that teaches children language and STEM skills. Recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions and awarded by the World Economic Forum, ROYBI has earned global acclaim. With 15-plus years as a serial entrepreneur, Sarraf has raised significant funding to advance early childhood education through AI. Honored as an Inc. Top 100 Female Founder and Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, she serves on the Consumer Technology Association Small Business Council and Forbes Technology Council. She frequently shares her expertise at major conferences, like the Mobile World Congress and ASU GSV Summit, shaping the future of EdTech and AI.