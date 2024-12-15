Founder & CEO | Emily Blair Media

Emily Blair Marcus, founder & CEO of Emily Blair Media (EBM), is an entertainment industry professional with over a decade of experience as a journalist and publicist. Known for her innovative approach, she launched EBM to redefine PR, focusing on unique strategies that align with the evolving media landscape. Under her leadership, EBM has grown from two to 21 team members and was named one of Inc.’s 2024 Best Workplaces. EBM’s strategic campaigns have led to impactful moments, such as Sofia Franklyn’s reintroduction in Rolling Stone and Morgan Riddle’s New York Times cover feature. Marcus has led highprofile projects, including Iggy Azalea’s pivot to entrepreneurship and Bhad Bhabie’s brand elevation. She shares insights through public speaking, mentorship programs and her podcast, “After Hours.”

