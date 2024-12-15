Emily Lou Steenwyk

Director | ForensisGroup

Emily Steenwyk, director at ForensisGroup, is a transformative leader known for her dedication to ethical practices and community connection. Beginning her career in education, she transitioned from teaching to corporate leadership, where she brought a focus on integrity and personal growth. At ForensisGroup, she has expanded expert witness services to include consultation and enhance the firm’s reputation in the legal services industry. Steenwyk’s community commitment is reflected in ForensisGroup’s “Turning Crisis into Opportunities” video series and her leadership of philanthropic programs, including a scholarship initiative for over 100 students in the Philippines and a health project benefiting 1,500 children. Locally, she organizes Skid Row donation drives and beach cleanups. Steenwyk also introduced “All Hands Fridays” to prioritize mental health and development, fostering a supportive workplace culture.