Founding Partner | Kent | Pincin, LLP

Emily Pincin is the founding partner of Kent | Pincin, LLP, a law firm based in Redondo Beach. Driven by her passion for justice, she has built her career representing individuals wronged in the workplace and beyond. Her practice focuses on employment law, advocating for those who have been wrongfully terminated, harassed, discriminated against or retaliated against by employers, as well as victims of personal injury and wrongful death. A rising star in a traditionally male-dominated field, Pincin struck out to create her own firm after only two years of practice, building a reputation for resilience, tenacity and unwavering dedication to her clients. She is also committed to mentoring women and minorities in law, supporting the next generation of legal professionals as they navigate the field’s challenges.