Chief Marketing Officer | Workday

On July 17, 2023, Emma Chalwin became the chief marketing officer at Workday, overseeing the global marketing organization. As the company entered a new phase of growth, she became responsible for building the brand and driving customer demand worldwide. Chalwin joins Workday from Salesforce, where she served as the executive vice president of field marketing, leading global go-to market strategies, brand awareness, messaging and demand generation. Prior to Salesforce, she held global brand and marketing leadership roles at Macrovision, McAfee and Adobe. She holds a degree in European business studies from the University of West London and is a U.S. Marketing Academy fellowship scholar. Chalwin brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing to help Workday achieve its next stage of growth.