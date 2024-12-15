(NBC/Maarten de Boer/NBC)

Universal Television Erin Underhill is the president of Universal Television, overseeing all aspects of creative affairs, casting and production at one of the world’s leading television studios. Under her leadership, Universal Television produces over 40 acclaimed series for broadcast, cable and streaming, including Law & Order, Hacks, The Equalizer, Girls5eva and Bel-Air. Consistently responsible for multiple top 10 broadcast scripted series, the studio also boasts highly anticipated upcoming titles like St. Denis Medical and A Classic Spy. A veteran with over two decades at NBC and Universal Television, Underhill previously led drama development, where she played a pivotal role in the success of hit shows like ER, The West Wing, Chicago Fire and New Amsterdam.