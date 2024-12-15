Honoree: Professional Services

Partner-in-Charge, Southern California

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP

Attorney Esther Cho stands at the forefront of successfully defending some of the biggest names and largest financial services institutions in the securities and regulatory industry. With a track record that spans more than two decades, she has resolved hundreds of client cases filed in state and federal courts and before securities arbitration forums, such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, New York Stock Exchange, JAMS and the American Arbitration Association.

Cho also represents clients in mortgage banking matters regarding loan origination and servicing; claims of wrongful foreclosure; unfair business practices and payment misapplication; lien priority disputes; and claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Truth in Lending Act and Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act. She also handles employment-related matters, arguing on behalf of employers related to unfair competition laws, discrimination, privacy and the California Labor Code.

In a recent case, Cho achieved a complete defense verdict on behalf of a multinational investment bank and financial services company in a multi-million-dollar FINRA arbitration matter. The case concerned an investor who alleged that the broker-dealer improperly liquidated his positions in stock due to unmet collateral calls, which led to a seven-figure loss.

Cho also secured a favorable defense award after a 36-day AAA hearing involving an $8.5-million claim against her client, ultimately resulting in a net recovery of $4.1 million. As partner-in-charge of Stradley Ronon’s new Southern California office, which opened in April 2024 and is the firm’s first West Coast office, she oversees the firm’s lawyers and business professionals. In this role, she helps implement the firm’s strategic vision and growth in the region. Cho is passionate about developing future leaders. This commitment is exemplified by her role as an advisory board member for the Community of Legal Innovators, an organization dedicated to educating and empowering the next generation of lawyers.