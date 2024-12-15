Chief Operating Officer | Scopely

Technology & Software

Eunice Lee is a distinguished leader at Scopely, a top U.S. mobile game company known for hits like MONOPOLY GO!, which reached $2 billion in revenue within 10 months. Overseeing 10 key areas, she has transformed tech systems and processes for over 2,300 employees, playing a crucial role in the development of MONOPOLY GO! and the $4.9-billion acquisition by Savvy Games Group in 2023. Lee enhances business operations by modernizing processes, leveraging industry trends and leading Scopely’s proprietary tech platform, Playgami, to support long-term game franchises. Committed to inclusivity, she mentors over 15 employees, oversees global DEI efforts and scaled Scopely’s Global Inclusion Week. She also reformed compensation programs for pay equity and serves as the LA Advisory Board chair for “Facing History and Ourselves.”

